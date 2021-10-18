The week ahead: Commerce earnings and Waller speech

Commerce Bancshares reports third-quarter earnings Tuesday. Analysts are expecting a profit of 97 cents per share, according to Refinitiv, down from $1.01 a year earlier, but Commerce has topped expectations in the last four quarters.
Other notable earnings reports include Johnson & Johnson and Netflix on Tuesday, Tesla and Verizon on Wednesday and AT&T and Intel on Thursday.
We'll get updated numbers Tuesday on housing starts and Thursday on existing home sales. And Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, a former St. Louis Fed research director, will share his views on the economy in a speech Thursday.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
