The week ahead: Demo Day and a defense IPO

Thursday is Demo Day for the University of Missouri-St. Louis' new diversity, equity and inclusion accelerator. Six minority-owned businesses, each of which won a $50,000 grant, will be showcased.

The initial public offering of Leonardo DRS, a Virginia-based defense contractor whose DRS Land Systems division is headquartered in Bridgeton, is scheduled to price this week. The company, being spun out of Italian firm Leonardo, wants to raise $670 million.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, has a busy online schedule Tuesday. He addresses a London School of Economics conference in the morning and the National Association of Business Economics in the afternoon. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify before Congress about the economic policy response to the coronavirus pandemic.

