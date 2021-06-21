The week ahead: Demo day and job fair

If you're curious about the geospatial startup scene in St. Louis, tune in to the NGA Accelerator's online Demo Day at noon on Thursday. Eight early-stage firms have spent the past 13 weeks in the accelerator program, run by Capital Innovators and co-sponsored by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Missouri Technology Corp.
Also on Thursday, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis is sponsoring an online job fair from 2 to 5 p.m.
The week's economic reports include existing home sales on Tuesday and new home sales on Wednesday.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
