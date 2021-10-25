 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Earnings galore
Centene reports earnings Tuesday, and analysts expect a profit of $1.25 a share, essentially flat compared with last year's third quarter. Other reports come from Arch Resources on Tuesday, Bunge and Stifel Financial on Wednesday and Peabody and Perficient on Thursday.

It's also earnings week for big tech companies, led by Alphabet and Microsoft on Tuesday and Apple and Amazon on Thursday. Non-tech reports include Coca-Cola on Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Mastercard on Thursday and Exxon Mobil on Friday.

The Commerce Department issues its first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday. Economists think growth slowed to 2.7% from the torrid second-quarter rate of 6.7%.

