The week ahead: Earnings, Spire rate case and Fed meeting

The Missouri Public Service Commission launches formal hearings this week on Spire's rate case. The natural gas utility wants to raise rates by $65 million a year, which would add $3.28 to a typical customer's monthly bill. The hearings will be streamed at www.psc.mo.gov.

It's a big week for corporate earnings. Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Starbucks all report on Tuesday, Boeing and Facebook on Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Mastercard on Thursday and Berkshire Hathaway on Friday.

Among St. Louis companies, Enterprise Financial Services posts second-quarter results Monday afternoon. Centene, Arch Coal and Olin all report Tuesday followed by Bunge, Stifel Financial and Huttig Building Products on Wednesday and Perficient and Peabody Energy on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting concludes Wednesday with a press conference. Financial markets will watch for clues about how soon the central bank will wind down its bond-buying program.

