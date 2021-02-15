 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The week ahead: Emerson update and housing numbers
0 comments

The week ahead: Emerson update and housing numbers

Analysts who follow Emerson will learn more about new CEO Lal Karsanbhai's strategy on Tuesday at the company's annual investor day, held virtually this year. In other St. Louis corporate news, Ameren is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday afternoon.

The week's economic statistics will provide an update on the red-hot housing market. We get reports Thursday on housing starts and Friday on existing home sales.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albert Pujols
Online

Albert Pujols

Q: Is there any chance Albert Pujols finishes his career as a Cardinal? Could he be our 2022 designated hitter? Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright…

Trade rumors
Online

Trade rumors

Q: I appreciate how you are very measured in your writing of trades in the works. You seldom, if ever, have to eat crow about any names to be …

Dylan Carlson
Online

Dylan Carlson

Q: Should Dylan Carlson be more aggressive at the plate in 2021 if he hits in front of Goldschmidt and Arenado?

Jack Flaherty
Online

Jack Flaherty

Q: Is a trade of Flaherty in the Cards for the Cards? What about Matt Carpenter?

Robert Thomas
Online

Robert Thomas

Q: Robert Thomas has been a non-factor most nights. Jordan Kyrou made the jump to improve his game in the same amount of time (both are third-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports