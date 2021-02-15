The week ahead: Emerson update and housing numbers

Analysts who follow Emerson will learn more about new CEO Lal Karsanbhai's strategy on Tuesday at the company's annual investor day, held virtually this year. In other St. Louis corporate news, Ameren is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday afternoon.
The week's economic statistics will provide an update on the red-hot housing market. We get reports Thursday on housing starts and Friday on existing home sales.
