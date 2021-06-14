 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Fed meeting
The week's economic news probably will be dominated by the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, culminating in Chairman Jay Powell's press conference Wednesday. Central bankers aren't expected to make any changes in interest rate policy, but may begin discussing when to taper the bond purchases they've been making for more than a year.

