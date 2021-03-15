The week ahead: Fed meets and a restaurant opens

Economists expect February retail sales, which the Commerce Department reports on Tuesday, to cool off after a stimulus-fueled surge in January. The week's biggest economic news is likely to be the Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed isn't about to budge from its zero-interest-rate policy, but some observers expect it to issue a rosier outlook statement.
Earnings reports include shoe seller Caleres on Tuesday and FedEx and Nike on Thursday.
In St. Louis area restaurant news, Casa Don Alfonso opens Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. It's the first U.S. outpost for an acclaimed Italian family of restaurateurs.