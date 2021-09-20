The week ahead: Fed meets and Nerdy starts trading

Shares in Nerdy, the Clayton-based online education company, are expected to start trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange following a merger with a blank-check company.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the central bank's latest policy meeting. Traders will be listening for clues about when the Fed might wind down its bond-buying stimulus program.
We'll also get an update on the red-hot housing market, with reports Tuesday on housing starts and Wednesday on sales of existing homes.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
