The week ahead: Fed meets and Nerdy starts trading
Shares in Nerdy, the Clayton-based online education company, are expected to start trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange following a merger with a blank-check company.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the central bank's latest policy meeting. Traders will be listening for clues about when the Fed might wind down its bond-buying stimulus program.

We'll also get an update on the red-hot housing market, with reports Tuesday on housing starts and Wednesday on sales of existing homes.

