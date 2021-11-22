 Skip to main content
The week ahead: GDP estimate and happy Thanksgiving
It's a light week for economic news, but the government will come out Wednesday with a revised estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product. Its initial estimate showed a 2.0% growth rate. The Commerce Department also reports Wednesday on new home sales and personal income for October.

The week's earnings reports include computer makers Dell and HP on Tuesday and agricultural equipment maker Deere, which has been hit by a strike, on Wednesday. 

Financial markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

