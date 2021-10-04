 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Geospatial conference, Ameren hearings
St. Louis hosts GEOINT Symposium, the largest annual gathering for the geospatial industry, beginning Tuesday. The program includes a keynote address Thursday from Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and panels highlighting the progress of the geospatial industry in St. Louis.

The Missouri Public Service Commission holds online public hearings Tuesday through Friday on Ameren's request for a rate increase amounting to $300 million a year. Wednesday at 6 p.m. is the hearing designated for residents of St. Louis and St. Louis County, and Thursday at noon is for residents of St. Louis and Jefferson counties. All hearings will be streamed at psc.mo.gov and anyone who wants to testify can register in advance and join by telephone or Webex.

