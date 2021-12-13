The week ahead: Geospatial demo day

Capital Innovators holds a Demo Day on Thursday for the eight geospatial companies in this year's NGA Accelerator program. The online event runs from noon to 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve wraps up its policy meeting with a press conference for Chairman Jay Powell. The Fed has hinted that it may wrap up its bond-buying stimulus program more quickly than planned because of concerns about inflation.
