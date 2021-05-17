The week ahead: Housing updates and Walmart earnings

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, returns to the speaking circuit Thursday at an online meeting of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.
We'll get two updates on the red-hot housing market: The government reports Tuesday on housing starts and the National Association of Realtors reports Friday on existing-home sales.
Big retailers are among the few companies reporting earnings this week. Walmart and Home Depot publish numbers Tuesday.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
