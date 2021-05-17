 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Housing updates and Walmart earnings
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, returns to the speaking circuit Thursday at an online meeting of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

We'll get two updates on the red-hot housing market: The government reports Tuesday on housing starts and the National Association of Realtors reports Friday on existing-home sales.

Big retailers are among the few companies reporting earnings this week. Walmart and Home Depot publish numbers Tuesday.

