The week ahead: Inflation numbers, City Foundry concerts
Some people worry that inflation may take off later this year, but Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report is expected to be benign. Economists are estimating February's year-over-year increase at 1.7%.

Want a sneak peak at City Foundry? The new development on Forest Park Avenue, which hasn't officially opened, is hosting a concert series Thursday through Sunday.

Three St. Louis area companies report earnings this week: Avadel Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday, and Aegion and Build-A-Bear Workshop on Wednesday.

