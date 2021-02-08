 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Inflation probably isn't rising yet
Federal Reserve officials may grab some headlines this week. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who has been optimistic about economic growth this year, speaks to the National Institute Of Economic And Social Research on Tuesday, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addresses the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday.

Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report will tell us whether the Fed has made any progress on bringing inflation up to its 2% target. Economists think not: They predict a year-over-year price increase of 1.5% for January.

It's also a busy week for earnings. Corporate reports to watch include Centene and Twitter on Tuesday, Bunge and General Motors on Wednesday, and Pepsico and Walt Disney on Thursday.

