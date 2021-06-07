 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Inflation update and Avadel results
The week ahead: Inflation update and Avadel results

Thursday's Consumer Price Index report could further stoke inflation worries. Economists think the index rose 4.6% for the 12 months ending in May, but prices were depressed a year ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals, a drug development company in Chesterfield, presents clinical trial results Sunday for its new narcolepsy treatment. The presentation is at an online conference sponsored by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society. Optimism about the drug has pushed Avadel shares up 18% this year.

