The week ahead: Inflation update and big-bank earnings
Everybody's wondering whether the inflation spurt is temporary or long-lasting, but there's little doubt that it lasted at least through June. Economists expect Tuesday's Consumer Price Index report to show a year-over-year rise of 4.9%.

Second-quarter earnings season begins in earnest this week with reports from several big banks: JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday, Bank of America and Wells Fargo on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley on Thursday. Other notable reports come from Pepsico on Tuesday and big insurer UnitedHealth on Thursday.

Sports