The week ahead: Inflation update, bank earnings

We'll learn Wednesday what the inflation rate was for 2021. The firm Trading Economics estimates that the Consumer Price Index rose 7.1% for the year, the most since 1981. It expects an even bigger rise, 9.8%, in wholesale inflation as measured by the Producer Price Index. That indicator will be updated Thursday.
Was Santa good to retailers? On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its report on retail sales for the all-important month of December.
Fourth-quarter earnings season starts with several big banks, including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, reporting Friday.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
