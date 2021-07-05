 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Jobs, jobs, jobs
The week ahead: Jobs, jobs, jobs

Stock and bond markets are closed on Monday in observation of Independence Day.

But some key economic indicators come out over the rest of the week: on Tuesday, the service sector index for June; on Wednesday, the May job openings survey and June Federal Reserve meeting minutes; and on Thursday, May consumer credit data.

