The week ahead: Jobs, jobs, jobs

Stock and bond markets are closed on Monday in observation of Independence Day.
But some key economic indicators come out over the rest of the week: on Tuesday, the service sector index for June; on Wednesday, the May job openings survey and June Federal Reserve meeting minutes; and on Thursday, May consumer credit data.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
