The week ahead: Jobs report and retail earnings

Is the recovery faltering or was it just taking a breather? Friday's jobs report should tell us a lot. Economists are forecasting a gain of 194,000 jobs in February, which would be a big turnaround from January's meager gain of 49,000 and December's loss of 227,000 jobs.
It's a big week for retail earnings, with Target, Kohl's and Nordstrom reporting Tuesday and Costco on Thursday. In the St. Louis area, Huttig Building Products reports results Tuesday.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
