 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The week ahead: Jobs report and retail earnings
0 comments

The week ahead: Jobs report and retail earnings

Is the recovery faltering or was it just taking a breather? Friday's jobs report should tell us a lot. Economists are forecasting a gain of 194,000 jobs in February, which would be a big turnaround from January's meager gain of 49,000 and December's loss of 227,000 jobs.

It's a big week for retail earnings, with Target, Kohl's and Nordstrom reporting Tuesday and Costco on Thursday. In the St. Louis area, Huttig Building Products reports results Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trivia night on the sofa
Online

Trivia night on the sofa

Not even a pandemic can keep St. Louisans away from trivia nights. In-person events are happening, but virtual trivia nights are growing in po…

Tom Bass (1859-1934)
Online

Tom Bass (1859-1934)

Updated for the 200th anniversary of Missouri's statehood, book includes people well-known to St. Louisans — Nelly, Tina, Maya, Lou and more.

Frankie Baker (1877-1952)
Online

Frankie Baker (1877-1952)

Updated for the 200th anniversary of Missouri's statehood, book includes people well-known to St. Louisans — Nelly, Tina, Maya, Lou and more.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports