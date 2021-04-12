 Skip to main content
The week ahead: LaunchCode deadline and bank earnings
Friday is the deadline to apply for LaunchCode's free class that provides an introduction to computer programming. The next session of the class, called LC101, starts May 16 and runs for 25 weeks.

On Wall Street, first-quarter earnings season begins in earnest with a bevy of big banks reporting results. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo kick things off Wednesday, followed by Bank of America, Citigroup and US Bancorp on Thursday. Pepsico and Delta Air Lines also report Thursday.

The week's economic indicators include the Consumer Price Index on Tuesday and housing starts on Friday. Economists think both inflation and home building activity increased in March.

Sports