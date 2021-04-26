 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The week ahead: Marketing conference, venture showcase
0 comments

The week ahead: Marketing conference, venture showcase

The UMSL business school's Midwest Digital Marketing Conference runs Monday to Thursday online. The conference, which drew 4,000 viewers last year, includes some free sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Midwest Venture Showcase, also in an online format, features pitches from 55 high-growth Midwestern companies on Tuesday and Wednesday. The showcase combines InvestMidwest, which in pre-COVID times was an annual event that alternated between St. Louis and Kansas City, with a similar forum based in Michigan.

It's also a busy week for earnings news. St. Louis area companies reporting their results include Centene, Enterprise Financial Services, Olin and Stifel Financial on Tuesday, followed by Peabody and Perficient on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

86 • Memories of a consummate bartender
Online

86 • Memories of a consummate bartender

Jack Parker, the longtime owner of O’Connell’s Pub, died last year. But I’d like to recognize another death in the O’Connell’s family: Kenny Thone, who died behind the bar he tended for 14 years.

After Thone’s fatal heart attack in 2015, friends, acquaintances and regulars at the bar were effusive with fond memories and praise about what a good man he was.

I never saw it. I was not a regular enough customer to be a regular. It was my experience that he was massively impassive, that even the smallest attempt to be interested in me would not be worth the effort it would cost him.

And yet.

And yet there was something about the man that spoke to a reserve of hidden greatness. Something about him that showed him to be the consummate bartender. Something about him that made me want to break down his wall of reserve.

A photograph of Thone hangs behind the bar at O’Connell’s. Whenever I am there, I raise my glass and give him a silent nod of respect. By Daniel Neman

Where O’Connell’s Pub, 4652 Shaw Avenue • More info 314-773-6600; oconnells-pub.com

1 • Welcome to the STL 100
Online

1 • Welcome to the STL 100

The publication date of this special edition of the STL 100 marks 400 days since the last time I ate inside a restaurant dining room. As you can imagine, the seventh annual STL 100 is a vastly different kind of project from the previous six.

I have eaten many great takeout meals over the past 400 days, from both old favorites and restaurants that managed to open during the pandemic, but it isn’t yet the time — and the 2021 STL 100 isn’t the place — for a return to reviews, stars and rankings.

Instead, my colleagues and I wanted to celebrate the people, restaurants and foods we love and have missed. You will find stories of pandemic endurance, pivots and community stories. There are chats about cevapi and snoots, zero-proof cocktails and toasted ravioli, seasoning turkey and shipping chocolate.

Even a robust 100 items — well, 99 after this introduction — can’t cover all of our enthusiasms. We know you will suggest what should be Nos. 101, 102, 103 …

We will keep eating and talking and writing about St. Louis foods and restaurants and the people who make them.

And, as for myself, after the past 400 days, I’m hungrier than ever. By Ian Froeb

New leadership at the Muny
Online

New leadership at the Muny

The Muny has named a successor for longtime president and CEO Denny Reagan. Managing director Kwofe Coleman, who's worked for 22 years at the …

2 • New restaurants opened, pandemic be damned
Online

2 • New restaurants opened, pandemic be damned

There were projects that had already been underway for months (Logan Ely’s the Lucky Accomplice; see No. 7) or more than a year (acclaimed chef Ben Grupe’s solo debut, Tempus).

Some concepts leaned into the moment with takeout-only storefronts (Jason Lamont’s Love at First Bite in St. Ann). Others made unabashedly splashy debuts (Casa Don Alfonso and Tony’s in Clayton, see No. 10).

In a year when we were primed for restaurant closures — and counted more than we would have liked — the number of restaurants that opened in spite of the pandemic was as heartening as it was surprising. By Ian Froeb

3 • Sometimes, goodbye is not forever
Online

3 • Sometimes, goodbye is not forever

"They’ve been knocking on the door every day, asking when I’m opening,” Joe Dixon told the Post-Dispatch last November as he prepared to debut Dixon’s BBQ in Overland.

Dixon was talking about his restaurant’s new neighbors, but he just as well could have been addressing all of us who had been craving his signature burnt ends and chicken tips since he had closed midtown’s Dixon Smoke Co. in 2018.

Restaurant comebacks are not unheard of, but they should never be taken for granted.

Dixon’s returned after two years and change. Midtown movers-and-shakers lunch institution Beffa’s had been silent for nine years when it reopened in March 2020.

Fourth-generation owner Paul Beffa was in high school when his parents closed the original restaurant, ending a 113-year run. After studying real estate and finance in college, he decided he wanted to take a shot at bringing the family business back.

“My dad was all for it,” he told the Post-Dispatch this year. “And my mom was like, ‘Uh, are you crazy?’”

This year has already teased another possible comeback. Anthony Ellerson staged a February-long pop-up of the Kitchen Sink, the acclaimed Cajun- and Creole-influenced restaurant he operated from 2012 to 2017.

This summer, Ellerson told the Post-Dispatch in February, “the Kitchen Sink will be back 100%.” By Ian Froeb

Where Dixon’s BBQ, 2549 Woodson Road, Overland • More info 314-395-2855; facebook.com/dixonbbq1

Where Beffa’s, 2700 Olive Street • More info 314-571-9367; beffas.com

10 • Aiming for the stars in Clayton
Online

10 • Aiming for the stars in Clayton

No one knows exactly what the post-pandemic dining landscape will look like — or when the post-pandemic period will begin — so I admire the courage of the restaurants betting on at least some demand for a luxury experience.

Fine-dining institution Tony’s, which relocated in March from downtown to the Centene Plaza tower in Clayton, boasts a dining room with $2,300 chairs and a wall-sized painting commissioned from Los Angeles artist America Martin.

Meanwhile, the nearby Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis has turned to a Michelin-starred establishment, Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy, for its new restaurant, Casa Don Alfonso. By Ian Froeb

Where Tony’s, 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-231-7007; tonysstlouis.com

Where Casa Don Alfonso, 100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-719-1496; casadonalfonsostlouis.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports