The week ahead: Marketing conference, venture showcase

Jack Parker, the longtime owner of O’Connell’s Pub, died last year. But I’d like to recognize another death in the O’Connell’s family: Kenny Thone, who died behind the bar he tended for 14 years.

After Thone’s fatal heart attack in 2015, friends, acquaintances and regulars at the bar were effusive with fond memories and praise about what a good man he was.

I never saw it. I was not a regular enough customer to be a regular. It was my experience that he was massively impassive, that even the smallest attempt to be interested in me would not be worth the effort it would cost him.

And yet.

And yet there was something about the man that spoke to a reserve of hidden greatness. Something about him that showed him to be the consummate bartender. Something about him that made me want to break down his wall of reserve.

A photograph of Thone hangs behind the bar at O’Connell’s. Whenever I am there, I raise my glass and give him a silent nod of respect. By Daniel Neman

