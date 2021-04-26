The week ahead: Marketing conference, venture showcase

The UMSL business school's Midwest Digital Marketing Conference runs Monday to Thursday online. The conference, which drew 4,000 viewers last year, includes some free sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Midwest Venture Showcase, also in an online format, features pitches from 55 high-growth Midwestern companies on Tuesday and Wednesday. The showcase combines InvestMidwest, which in pre-COVID times was an annual event that alternated between St. Louis and Kansas City, with a similar forum based in Michigan.
It's also a busy week for earnings news. St. Louis area companies reporting their results include Centene, Enterprise Financial Services, Olin and Stifel Financial on Tuesday, followed by Peabody and Perficient on Thursday.