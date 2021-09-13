 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Nerdy makes its market debut
Nerdy, the Clayton-based parent of Varsity Tutors, will merge with a publicly traded blank-check company after a shareholder vote on Tuesday. Shortly after that, Nerdy shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NRDY.

Also on Tuesday, Core & Main will issue its first earnings report as a public company. The water-infrastructure company, based in Maryland Heights, made its IPO July 23.

St. Louis University hosts its GeoResolution conference on Tuesday. Speakers include Vice Admiral Robert Sharp, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and Jack Dangermond, founder of pioneering geospatial firm Esri.

