The week ahead: Nerdy makes its market debut

Nerdy, the Clayton-based parent of Varsity Tutors, will merge with a publicly traded blank-check company after a shareholder vote on Tuesday. Shortly after that, Nerdy shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NRDY.
Also on Tuesday, Core & Main will issue its first earnings report as a public company. The water-infrastructure company, based in Maryland Heights, made its IPO July 23.
St. Louis University hosts its GeoResolution conference on Tuesday. Speakers include Vice Admiral Robert Sharp, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and Jack Dangermond, founder of pioneering geospatial firm Esri.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.