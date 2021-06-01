The week ahead: NGA speech, Chase job fair

If you're curious about the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's new facility under construction in St. Louis, tune into Wednesday's GeoInnovation Speaker Series featuring the NGA's director, Vice Admiral Robert Sharp. The online event, at 2 p.m., is sponsored by Cortex, T-Rex and the region's GeoFutures initiative.

The Chase Park Plaza is hosting weekly job fairs every Wednesday in June from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hotel says it's trying to fill 20 positions, from banquet servers to supervisors.

The May jobs report, due Friday, will be closely watched as a key indicator of economic recovery. Forecasters think the U.S. added about 600,000 jobs in May, up from a disappointing 218,000 in April.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.