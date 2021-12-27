The week ahead: No New Year holiday for markets

On Thursday, the Labor Department will update metro area unemployment rates for November. St. Louis' jobless rate has been stuck at 3.8% for four straight months.
If you're wondering when the stock market is taking a day off for New Year's, it isn't. The New York Stock Exchange says that when the holiday falls on Saturday, it opens as usual on both Friday and Monday.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
