The week ahead: No New Year holiday for markets
On Thursday, the Labor Department will update metro area unemployment rates for November. St. Louis' jobless rate has been stuck at 3.8% for four straight months.

If you're wondering when the stock market is taking a day off for New Year's, it isn't. The New York Stock Exchange says that when the holiday falls on Saturday, it opens as usual on both Friday and Monday.

