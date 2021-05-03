The week ahead: Peak earnings season and April jobs report

First-quarter earnings season hits its peak this week, with at least 10 St. Louis area companies reporting results. They include Bunge on Tuesday; Emerson and Nerdy (the parent of Varsity Tutors, which plans to go public soon) on Wednesday; Post Holdings and Reinsurance Group of America on Thursday; and Spire on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev is also due to report Thursday.
The big economic news should come in Friday's jobs report. Economists believe companies added even more jobs in April than they did in March, when employment grew by 916,000.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
