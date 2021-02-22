 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Powell testimony and Bayer earnings
Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell heads to Capitol Hill for two days of testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday. He's likely to face questions about the central bank's low-interest-rate policy and possible future inflation. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard may address some of the same issues in a speech Thursday.

Two global companies with a big presence in St. Louis, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Bayer, report their fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Sunday is the deadline to apply for Greater St. Louis Inc.'s diverse business accelerator. The 12-week program for minority- and women-owned businesses includes one-on-one coaching and a chance to win a $25,000 grant.

