The week ahead: Retail earnings and Fed minutes

Several retailers are scheduled to report earnings this week, led by Walmart and Home Depot on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday.
Economic reports include retail sales figures on Tuesday and housing starts on Wednesday. Federal Reserve meeting minutes, released Wednesday, may provide insight into the central bank's debate on tapering, or reducing the bond-buying it's been doing to stimulate the economy.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
