The week ahead: Schlafly opens in Highland

Schlafly Beer opens its fourth brewpub Wednesday at 907 Main Street in Highland. The brewery's founders will be on hand for a ceremonial grand opening on Sunday.
The week's economic statistics include existing home sales on Wednesday and new home sales on Thursday. Financial markets will be closed Friday. Merry Christmas!
