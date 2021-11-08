 Skip to main content
The week ahead: St. Louis Startup Week
The organizers of St. Louis Startup Week have planned 60 in-person and virtual events to showcase and advance the region's entrepreneurial community. Among them are a female founders panel Monday afternoon, Capital Innovators demo day on Tuesday, a panel featuring geospatial entrepreneurs on Wednesday and a Washington University startup showcase on Thursday.

The week's earnings reports include Avadel Pharmaceuticals on Monday and Energizer Holdings on Wednesday. In economic news, we get an inflation update on Wednesday.

