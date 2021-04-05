The week ahead: St. Louis tech report and a world forecast

The International Monetary Fund updates its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday. It's expected to show an improving global forecast, aided by accelerating growth in the United States and China.
The Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneur Network provides its annual update on the growth of St. Louis' technology industry Thursday at Venture Cafe St. Louis.
On Friday, the Producer Price Index report may provide a hint about whether supply-chain bottlenecks are beginning to spark inflation.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
