The week ahead: Startup competition and bank earnings

PitchForce, a weekly contest for startups, will feature St. Louis firms Tuesday at 5 p.m. Tickets to the online event are free. The St. Louis competition is sponsored by Audubon Associates, Regions Bank and People Connect.
Third-quarter earnings season begins in earnest with reports Tuesday from Procter & Gamble, Wednesday from JPMorgan Chase, Thursday from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup and Friday from Goldman Sachs.
Wednesday's release of the Consumer Price Index will probably be the week's biggest economic news. Forecasters think year-over-year inflation remained above 5% in September.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.