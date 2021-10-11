 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Startup competition and bank earnings
PitchForce, a weekly contest for startups, will feature St. Louis firms Tuesday at 5 p.m. Tickets to the online event are free. The St. Louis competition is sponsored by Audubon Associates, Regions Bank and People Connect.

Third-quarter earnings season begins in earnest with reports Tuesday from Procter & Gamble, Wednesday from JPMorgan Chase, Thursday from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup and Friday from Goldman Sachs.

Wednesday's release of the Consumer Price Index will probably be the week's biggest economic news. Forecasters think year-over-year inflation remained above 5% in September.

