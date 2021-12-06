 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The week ahead: UMSL accelerator, Stadia Demo Day and Ameren hearing
0 comments

The week ahead: UMSL accelerator, Stadia Demo Day and Ameren hearing

{{featured_button_text}}

UMSL will announce Wednesday which companies it has chosen for the second installment of its diversity, equity and inclusion accelerator program. Each company gets a $50,000 grant and will participate in an eight-week mentoring program.

Another St. Louis accelerator program, sports investment firm Stadia Ventures, holds a Demo Day on Thursday for its most recent participants. 

The Missouri Public Service Commission holds hearings Thursday and Friday on the electricity rate case filed by Ameren.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Favorite books from 2021
Online

Favorite books from 2021

Authors and publishers provided plenty of new material for readers this year, and sales of books were even higher than in 2020. In Sunday's ST…

"Poorly Understood"
Online

"Poorly Understood"

Sales of books in 2021 were even higher than the year before, when readers and writers alike spent much time isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News