The week ahead: UMSL accelerator, Stadia Demo Day and Ameren hearing

UMSL will announce Wednesday which companies it has chosen for the second installment of its diversity, equity and inclusion accelerator program. Each company gets a $50,000 grant and will participate in an eight-week mentoring program.
Another St. Louis accelerator program, sports investment firm Stadia Ventures, holds a Demo Day on Thursday for its most recent participants.
The Missouri Public Service Commission holds hearings Thursday and Friday on the electricity rate case filed by Ameren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today