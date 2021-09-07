The week ahead: Wholesale inflation update

How long will the inflation surge last? We get a clue Friday when the Producer Price Index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level, is updated for August. The index has been running hot, and economists expect to see a year-over-year increase in the 8% range.
St. Louis' GeoInnovation Speaker series hosts a webinar Wednesday featuring Brian Lutz, chief science officer of Climate Corp. The topic is "revolutionizing agriculture through geospatial technology."
Meme-stock fans may get a dose of reality Wednesday when GameStop, a favorite on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, reports second-quarter earnings. Analysts expect to see a 19% increase in revenue accompanied by a loss of 66 cents a share.