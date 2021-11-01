The week ahead: Women's leadership summit, Ameren earnings

Many of Missouri's women business leaders will gather Wednesday at the Renaissance Airport Hotel for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce's Women in Leadership Conference. Nina Leigh Krueger, chief executive of Nestlé Purina PetCare, is among the featured speakers.
Earnings season continues with reports from Belden, Emerson and Huttig Building Products on Wednesday, followed by Ameren and Reinsurance Group of America on Thursday.
In Washington, Federal Reserve policymakers will conduct a two-day meeting, concluding with a press conference Wednesday by Chairman Jay Powell. Expect an update on plans to reduce the Fed's bond purchases.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.