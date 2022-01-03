 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The week ahead: Year-end jobs report
0 comments

The week ahead: Year-end jobs report

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's jobs report should be the most important economic news of the week. Economists are forecasting a gain of 400,000 jobs for December, which would bring the year's increase to around 6.5 million — but still leave the nation 3.5 million below its pre-pandemic employment level.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How concertgoing changed in 2021
Online

How concertgoing changed in 2021

Concerts disappeared in 2020 and came roaring back this year, when venues also began instituting vaccine/testing requirements for concertgoers…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News