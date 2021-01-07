The Weeknd, Sabrino Claudio, Don Tolliver

When 7 p.m. Aug. 24 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $36.75-$425 • More info livenation.com
Though the Weeknd had an incredible 2020, the Grammys snubbed him when nominations were announced in November. That’s OK — there’s plenty of love for his hot “After Hours Tour,” which moves to 2021 and is said to showcase state-of-the-art production with the most LEDs and video for an arena show. The concert at Enterprise Center, originally scheduled in August 2020, will be the Weeknd’s St. Louis debut. His album “After Hours” includes “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.” KCJ