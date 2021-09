When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, additional performances at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 30; Sept. 17 through Oct. 3 • Where Gaslight Theater, 360 North Boyle Avenue • How much $35 • More info stlas.org

Two classic one-act plays — Edward Albee’s “The Zoo Story” and Harold Pinter’s “The Dumb Waiter” — are showcased in this St. Louis Actors’ Studio program. Theater of the absurd at its best. By Calvin Wilson