When 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

Comedian Theo Von’s shows this weekend are sold out, but fans can get their fix with his podcasts, “This Past Weekend” and “King and the Sting.” The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. By Kevin C. Johnson