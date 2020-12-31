 Skip to main content
Thomas a top-six player?
Blues workouts continue before sequestered season

St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas practices with Troy Brouwer, left, and Vladmir Tarasenko, right, during the morning workout on Thursday July 23, 2020, at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Q: Can Robert Thomas force his way into a top-six role? I would think a third-year, speedy center iceman with great playmaking potential would be important to have on one of the top lines.

A: The Blues have said they want Thomas to be a top-six center, so it's not so much him forcing his way in. The Blues have opened the door and will give him every chance possible to walk through it. That's his natural position, and they think he's ready to take it. He showed last season he can do it, though he has to improve on faceoffs.

I expect him to start the season centering Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn, and I'll leave it to you as to whether that's the first or second line. He will stay there until circumstances dictate otherwise.

Sports