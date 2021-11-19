Thomas Lennon, John Hendrix

When 2 p.m. Nov. 20 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Free • More info left-bank.com
St. Louis artist John Hendrix joins actor/writer Thomas Lennon to discuss “Ronan Boyle Into the Strangeplace,” their third middle-grade reader about desperados who are also leprechauns. Or maybe they are leprechauns who are also wee thieves. Either way, the series presents a humorous folk tale with silly things like a “jar of hot pickle farts” that likely appeal to young readers. By Jane Henderson