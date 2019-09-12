When 7 p.m. Friday • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $30.25-$90.95 • More info ticketmaster.com
The summer concert season may be coming to a close, but country star Thomas Rhett’s “Very Hot Summer Tour” is still heating things up. Rhett's latest album is “Life Changes,” with “Craving You,” “Unforgettable,” “Marry Me,” and “Drink a Little Beer,” which features his father, Rhett Akins, who's also on the tour. “I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than out on the road with my fans," Rhett said in a statement. "And I get to bring my dad and two of my favorite artists in country music along for the ride." By Kevin C. Johnson