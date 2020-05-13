Thomas Williams
0 comments

Thomas Williams

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Thomas Williams

Holy Redeemer Catholic School

Grade: 5

Favorite band/ musician: Coldplay

Favorite book: “Eragon” by Christopher Paolini

Hero: My Grandpa Beep because he is really smart and fun. He also loves to spell and got my mom interested in spelling bees.

Hobbies: Building LEGOs and collecting baseball cards.

Magical power you wish you had: Invisibility for myself and anything I touch because then I could stay up really late at night reading and my parents wouldn't be able to see me.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports