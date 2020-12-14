Tower Grove South staple Three Monkeys closed this summer, though owners Zach and Mary Rice promised a new concept in the space and have been selling frozen pizzas in the meantime.
As for Three Monkeys, Zach Rice told the Post-Dispatch, "with COVID going on, such a big part of Three Monkeys was the buffet-style brunch, and that's something that we don't see coming back, and Three Monkeys as a concept probably needs that to really thrive."
