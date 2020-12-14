 Skip to main content
Three Monkeys
go cg morgan ford07a (copy)

Three Monkeys in Tower Grove South

Tower Grove South staple Three Monkeys closed this summer, though owners Zach and Mary Rice promised a new concept in the space and have been selling frozen pizzas in the meantime.

As for Three Monkeys, Zach Rice told the Post-Dispatch, "with COVID going on, such a big part of Three Monkeys was the buffet-style brunch, and that's something that we don't see coming back, and Three Monkeys as a concept probably needs that to really thrive."

