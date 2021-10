When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 • Where Pop’s, 401 Monsanto Avenue, Sauget • How much $28-$49.50; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketweb.com

Rock band Thrice is on the road in support of its new album, “Horizons/East,” which features the single “Scavengers.” The show is presented by 105.7 the Point and Mike Judy Presents. By Kevin C. Johnson