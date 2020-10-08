 Skip to main content
Thrillseeker Power Run Monster Bash
The Thrillseeker Power Run opens Oct. 29 at POWERplex, but Oct. 30-31, the venue hosts Halloween-themed, come-in-costume events for adults and families. The Power Run is an indoor, 1-mile obstacle course of 10 massive inflatables. POWERplex is located inside the former St. Louis Mills shopping mall.

When 7-11 p.m. Oct. 30 for adults, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 31 for kids and families • Where 555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard, Hazelwood • How much $24.99-$29.99 • More info powerplexstl.com/thrillseeker-power-run

