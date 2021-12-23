Throwback Thursday: Apex files bankruptcy

It was a busy Christmas Eve 34 years ago for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis: Apex Oil, one of the nation's largest privately held companies, filed for Chapter 11 on Dec. 24, 1987, to avoid a threatened foreclosure on a $533 million loan.

The surprise filing caused the bankruptcy clerk's office to stay open an extra half hour on Christmas Eve, and Judge Barry Schermer stayed late to hear motions.

Apex said that the banks were pressuring it to sell its Clark Refining subsidiary, but that low gasoline prices made it a bad time to sell such an asset. Apex would successfully reorganize in 1990, and would sell Clark in 1992.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.