Throwback Thursday: Boeing buys McDonnell
St. Louis got stunning news on a Sunday afternoon 25 years ago this week: McDonnell Douglas, the area's largest company and largest employer, was being sold to rival Boeing.

CD MCDONNELL DOUGLAS F-15 EAGLE

FILE PHOTO 1990 -- Workers assemble a McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle fighter in 1990 at the company's plant north of Lambert Field.

The deal gave Boeing a large military aircraft business to go with its market-leading fleet of commercial airliners. McDonnell had a commercial division at the time, making jets such as the MD-80 and MD-11, but that business wouldn't last long after the merger.

McDonnell had 22,000 St. Louis employees at the time of the merger announcement on Dec. 15, 1996. Boeing now employs about 15,000 people here.

