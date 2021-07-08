Throwback Thursday: Emerson streak ends

Longtime Emerson CEO Chuck Knight took immense pride in the company's 43-year streak of rising earnings, but it ended the year after Knight retired. Twenty years ago this weekend, on July 11, 2001, new CEO David Farr announced that earnings would fall for the company's fiscal year, hit by a sharp drop in technology spending.

Emerson could have cut capital investments to keep the streak alive, Farr said, but it would have hurt the company's future. According to Knight's 2017 obituary in the Wall Street Journal, Farr flew to Cannes, France, to break the news to his predecessor. Knight responded: "Dave, it was a damn good 43 years. Let's have a drink."

When Farr retired this year, successor Lal Karsanbhai inherited a different, even longer, streak: Emerson has increased shareholders' dividend for 65 straight years.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.