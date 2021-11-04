Throwback Thursday: Gateway Bank fails

Gateway Bank was never a financial giant, but it had an important place in St. Louis business history. It opened on Union Boulevard in 1965 as the city's first Black-owned bank.

The bank would pile up high levels of problem loans by the early 1980s, and operated under various cease-and-desist orders from regulators. Large St. Louis companies organized a rescue in the 1990s, but Gateway continued to run into trouble.

Regulators closed the bank Nov. 6, 2009. Its assets were only $27 million, but its failure cost the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. $9 million — $1 of loss for every $3 in assets.

